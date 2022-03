Joanne Madden has been appointed Travelport’s Manager of Customer Success across the UK, Ireland and South Africa.

She has been working with Travelport for over 10 years.

Joanne is well known in the Irish travel trade with several accolades to her name, including ”Best Agent Friendly Individual” at the ITTN Awards in 2017 and 2018.

Congratulations on your new role and best wishes in your new chapter, from all at ITTN!