Travelodge Targets Business Travellers with New Offering

Travelodge has announced the launch of Travelodge Business, a bespoke one-stop service created to help businesses restart their business travel programme post-pandemic.

The budget hotel chain, which operates over 590 hotels across the UK, Ireland and Spain, is designed to support business accommodation needs and provide substantial savings.

It does so by offering the following incentives:

Personalised booking process – The sophisticated intuitive booking system remembers customer’s favourite locations, preferences and will save payment details for a quick and simple booking process

– The dedicated Business Support team assists customers with all of their bookings and account management plus large account holders also have a dedicated account manager More discounts – Customers can enjoy 5% off flexible room rates with early access offers so that they always benefit from the lowest price.

In addition, customers that hold a Travelodge Business Account card can enjoy all the benefits of Travelodge Business as well as the benefit of up to six weeks interest free credit so that the business traveller does not have to pay for anything on arrival.

This includes expenses such as the room booking, WIFI and food & drink in the hotel Bar Café.

The company estimates that businesses can make substantial savings, from £1,000 a year for a small SME to £250,000 for a large company.

Craig Bonnar, Travelodge Chief Executive, said: “We are seeing green shoots that business travel is restarting across the UK as businesses recognise that travel is important to success.

“Business travel is often about building relationships and some face-to-face meetings are essential.

“Our research shows company bosses are concerned about their bottom line and how they can make business travel affordable and safe in the ‘New Normal’, which is why we have invested in Travelodge Business.”