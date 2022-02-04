Travelling to Italy in 2022: what you need to know

Italy is simplifying its travel restrictions for EU and UK travellers.

Here’s what you need to know.

Are there any entry requirements?

Fully vaccinated UK and USA travellers arriving into Italy need to present their Digital Covid Certificate and a negative Covid test to enter the country. Visitors from the EU just need to prove that they’re fully vaccinated.

The Italian Foreign Ministry has a useful website where you can find the travel requirements for each country.

It has a questionnaire where you’ll need to give:

Your country of origin

Countries you’ve been to in the last 14 days

Whether you are a citizen of a country in the EU or Schengen area

Your residence status in Italy (if any)

You’ll then be told any current restrictions for travel to Italy from your country, the documents you’ll need to show and any quarantining you’ll need to do.

How does the Green Pass work?

Travellers will either need to apply for Italy’s ‘Super Green Pass’ certificate, (which comes in digital or paper versions) or present their own vaccination pass which is also recognised in Italy as a Green Pass. This can also either be scanned or printed.

It is required for indoor dining in restaurants and bars as well as being mandatory for access to museums, cinemas, theatres, gyms, swimming pools, amusement parks, spas, wellness centres, festivals, and sports stadiums.

The pass shows that people have been vaccinated, tested negative or recovered from COVID-19 but does not apply to children under the age of 12.