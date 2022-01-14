Travel writer Ed Finn announced as finalist for TravMedia Awards

Our Travel Times writer and popular travel Broadcaster and media personality Ed Finn has been announced as a finalist in the TRAVMEDIA AWARDS 2021.

A finalist in the Broadcast Programme of the Year Category for ‘A Giants Welcome to Northern Ireland’ Ed’s programme aired on Virgin Media TV last July. We couldn’t be more thrilled for him!

The finalists were announced in an industry broadcast on January 12th, watched by over 200 journalists, PRs and influencers.

Over 600 unique entry registrations were submitted. Winners will be announced at a Gala Ball held on Tuesday 5 April 2022 at London’s newest luxury hotel, The Londoner, Leicester Square.

Ed Finn has been involved in promoting Travel and Tourism for over 25 years. He is a regular contributor on RTE’s Today Show and has a large following every week with Travel Talk on Dublin’s Sunshine Radio. He also presents a weekly radio programme – A Taste of Ireland on Sunshine Radio.

His latest TV programme, A Giant’s Welcome was broadcast in the summer of 2021 on Virgin Media TV.

Well done Ed and we wish you the Best of Luck on the night!