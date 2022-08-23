Travel Warning Over Spain as Airport Workers Threaten Strike

As if forest fires, pilot strikes and general airport chaos haven’t been enough, holidaymakers bound for Spain are being hit with a fresh challenge this summer; as airport workers around the country are threatening to go on strike.

Workers are disputing their pay and general working conditions and are planning full-day strikes over 25 different days starting in September and running, at intervals, all the way up to December.

Currently five strike days are planned for September, with seven in October, two in November and the remainder in December.

The strikes run across airport security staff, baggage handlers, IT staff, catering and retail and car park staff.

The three main trade unions in Spain are disputing conditions with the country’s chief airport operator AENA.

Holidaymakers have been advised to check their flights and keep aware of travel updates due to the possibility of flight cancellations.

As it stands, the first strike action dates are: September 15, 17, 22, 24 and 29; while the December action – designed to disrupt Christmas travel – is planned for December 26-30.