Travel Tips: Share Your Wisdom & Win a Travel Mug

Travel Tips: Share Your Wisdom & Win a Travel Mug

Everyone has their top tips for successful travel, and ITTN wants to know yours. Share your best advice with us and you could win one of our limited edition mugs!

All you have to do is send in your top five tips – to a destination or an aspect of travel: it could be your top tips on how to enjoy New York, or your hard-earned knowledge on the best way to travel with young children.

Have an insight into long-distance travel? Or maybe your expertise is short weekend breaks.

Whatever it is – so long as it’s related to travel – we want to know.

Send your top five tips to [email protected] plus a nice photo of yourself (in destination is best) and we will pick one every week to go out on Travel Tip Tuesday.

Each week’s tipster gets one of our limited edition, branded ITTN travel mugs.

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

