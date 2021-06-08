Travel Tip Tuesday – Tracey White TUI Tallaght

Everyone has some love for Disney, right? This week’s #TravelTipTuesday comes from Tracey White in TUI Tallaght, who provides some top tips for navigating your way around the Happiest Place on Earth – without losing your mind.
Tuesday Travel Tips
Tracey’s Top Tips for Visiting Walt Disney World Resort in Florida are:
Before visiting Walt Disney World, research all the different theme parks and what rides they have in each one. Find the ones you most want to go on and pre-book them in advance with your Fastpass+. Fastpass+ is currently suspended due to COVID-19 restrictions, but once it’s back up and running you can pre-book 30 days in advance. Use your ticket reference in the My Disney Experience app or, if you’re staying in a Disney Resort Hotel, you can pre-book 60 days in advance.
- I would highly recommend purchasing a Magic Band. These range from $20. This is the most efficient way to use your FastPass+ and PhotoPass. You can add your card details to the My Disney Experience app and you can purchase any shopping, food or drinks while in the parks. It is great for when at either Typhoon Lagoon or Blizzard Beach as you don’t have to keep cash around.
- Disney has a lot of really spectacular dining options. I am a big Beauty and The Beast fan so I booked into the Be Our Guest Restaurant in Magic Kingdom for lunch and I was not disappointed. It was everything I hoped it would be and more. This is pre-bookable 180 days before you go and bookable on the My Disney Experience App.
- If you have a little Prince or Princess I would highly recommend Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique. There is one in Magic Kingdom and another branch in Disney Springs. This is a magical experience that your little one will never forget!! They have different packages to suit all budgets. Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique is pre-bookable 180 days in advance and I would book early to avoid disappointment as the Fairy Godmothers are very popular.
- Disney has a lot of events at different times of the year. From the Taste of EPCOT International Flower and Garden festival or the Mickey’s Not-So Scary Halloween Party in Magic Kingdom, these events are suitable for all ages and are great fun. My favourite event is Once Upon A Time Castle show at Cinderella’s Castle in Magic Kingdom. This is the ultimate experience for Disney fans.
Thank you Tracey for your amazing tips – and I can’t wait to release my inner Princess.
