Travel Tip Tuesday: Shenda O’Hare of Travellers Secrets

This week we’re bringing you something different for #traveltiptuesday.

Shenda O’Hare from Travellers Secrets in Warrenpoint, Co. Down has brought us some #Staycation Travel Tips for Ireland, England and Scotland.

1. Use a Travel Agent – they can get great deals on hotels and car hire for here in Ireland and the UK, as well as help you with the planning logistics of getting to and from.

2. Travel like a Tourist – book a tour to really maximise your experience somewhere new, be this a guided cycling trip of the Cotswolds or rail tour of the Scottish Highlands. The local guides will be able to not only tell you about the places you visit but give you personal recommendations on other activities in the region and places to eat out.

3. Do a little Research – visit the local areas Tourist Information for activities in the region, must see attractions as well as suggested itineraries for one/two-day trips.

4. Get your walking shoes on, pack a picnic and go explore– with forty-four national waymarked trails in Ireland, sixteen in England and Wales and twenty-nine in Scotland, taking in some of the best scenery there is, you will find one to suit you. Up your game and book a walking holiday through your Travel Agent who will work with trade partners who specialise in the logistics of walking holidays so all you need to do is turn up and walk!

5. Pre-book Dinners using OpenTable – with restrictions on the number of diners in restaurants likely to last all summer, don’t miss out on a great restaurant by pre-booking. OpenTable allows you to see where the restaurant is located, check out their menu, read reviews from diners and see what time slots they have available.

Thank you Shenda for these amazing tips ☺️