Travel Tip Tuesday: River Cruising with Brian Hynes of The Travel Corporation Ireland

Finally fully vaccinated and with his COVID passport on his phone, Brian Hynes from The Travel Corporation Ireland is counting down the days until Sunday when he can travel again and spend some time with quality time with the family. It’s been a long 18 months and, like all of us, travel is part of him so he can’t wait!

On Sunday Brian and the family will be joining the stunning Uniworld S.S. Antoinette in Basel and sailing for a week, meandering up the Rhine to Amsterdam.

It will be Brian’s 10th time to experience river cruising – but the first for the family, so we asked him to share a few tips and dispel some of the myths around River Cruising.

I thought River Cruising was for the older generation?

Well yes and no….most guests that travel on river cruising would be over the age of 50 and the onboard entertainment of facilities would be geared towards them. While there are not many kids if any on most cruises, some operators will have dedicated multi generational trips where grand parents, kids and grand kids travel together – the minimum age is usually 5 and the activities and facilities cater for the younger kids.

River Cruises don’t have many facilities!

This is a big misconception..while the Ships are small they make the most of the space they have – the ship I am sailing on Sunday has multiple dining areas, gym, cinema and swimming pool, so while they don’t have the same facilities as the Ocean Ships there is plenty to keep you entertained. The big benefit of River Cruising is the accessibility to the local town or city that you dock in so you have access to the local area and all it has to offer!

Tips

For first timers do a multi-country cruise like the Danube. The Danube really showcases the benefit of river cruising as you get to experience big cities like Vienna and Budapest but also beautiful countryside along the Wachau Valley. Upgrade to Balcony if possible – Unlike ocean cruises every room has a river view, but if possible suggest upgrading to a balcony there is nothing better than sitting in your room with the window open as you cruise Bring runners/walking shoes – A river cruise is very active if you want it to be, you will have daily excursions included, like village visits and sightseeing. Plus you will have access to bikes onboard so you can go for a cycle and really explore the destination – it will also help work off all the delicious food.

Thank you Brian for your amazing tips and we hope you enjoy your holiday.