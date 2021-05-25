Travel Tip Tuesday – Paula Cross Platinum Travel

This week’s travel tips come from Paula Cross, General Manager at Platinum Travel.

Having worked in the travel industry for over 30 years, Paula has been extremely fortunate to visit many amazing places across the globe. Platinum Travel can arrange all types of travel to all destinations but one of her favourite things to do is to create Flydrive USA Itineraries.

For clients, half the fun is in the planning and researching of each trip and below are some simple tips that she hopes will make your fly drive a more enjoyable experience.

Aim to get to your destination by lunch time. You’ll then have time to relax and enjoy the local sights and hospitality.

If there are any ‘must see’ places you want to visit, book them in advance to avoid disappointment, especially during high season.

Where possible try to travel in a circle, by doing so you’ll visit more locations and not visit the same place more than once.

Where a circular pattern of travel is not an option (e.g. Route 66), arrange flights into one airport and home from another.

Try not to drive too much in one day, I would suggest an absolute max of about 200-250 miles a day per driver.

If you are starting or finishing your trip in a large city that you want to spend time in, don’t pick up or drop off a car until you need it. This way you can save on car hire costs, as in most cities parking can be expensive.

Where there is a large distance between two locations, look at the option of flying between the two. This sometimes works out cheaper, between reduced car hire costs and inter-state drop off car hire charges.

Who to Bring with you !

The Adventurer: Adventurers are outgoing and unafraid to deviate from pre-arranged plans to see a sight recommended by a complete stranger. When travelling with an adventurer you are sure to reach a great destination- just maybe not your destination. The adventurers motto is “it’s just around the next bend”

The Navigator: These godsends couldn’t get lost if you blindfolded them and left them in the middle of an Iowa cornfield. They have google maps on their smart phones and an uncanny ability to refold a map on the first try. The navigators motto is “See!, Here we are!”

The Optimist: These positive individuals can somehow make changing a tyre in the snow on the New Jersey turnpike feel like a rousing good time. They take adversity with a grain of salt and keep the big picture in mind. The optimist’s motto is “Good thing the radiator overheated, otherwise we would never have seen this sunrise”

Thank you Paula for these amazing tips, we can’t wait to book a FlyDrive!