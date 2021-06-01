Travel Tip Tuesday – Nicola York Justsplit.com

Nicola and her husband celebrated their 10th Wedding Anniversary and they decided (well Nicola did) they would go to Kos and stay in a 5* Tui Oceanis Beach, Adults only and All inclusive. For this reason, we asked Nicola to give us her top 5 tips for celebrating a big anniversary. Here they are:

1. Book the Airport Lounge. For only €25 per person you can enjoy complimentary snacks, drinks newspapers and magazines in tranquil surroundings. It makes the start of your holiday feel that bit more special. P.S you can drink as much Prosecco as you like and if there is a match on your other half is happy out and is able to see the T.V Screen.

2. Book Extra Leg Room – I always do this for myself or offer to anyone who books with me. It is a lot more comfortable and it saves arguments who is going to sit on the aisle seat!

3. Book a Private Transfer – This is a must, no hanging around waiting for coaches, all you have to do is hop in your transfer and get to your hotel quicker.

4. Adults-only hotels are fab. I booked a Junior Suite Sea View with Private Pool, it was absolutely divine. No running to put your towels on sun beds, you step out and start relaxing straight away. Also, on the first day always book your specialty restaurants so you get to experience them and don’t miss out on anything you want to do.

5. Get out and About. Even though you are on All Inclusive go explore the resort. We rented out bikes and cycled to Kos Town and all I can say it was fab. There is one street where you think you are in Santorini, the people are so nice and the food is fab.

Thank you Nicola for your travel tips, you have us all excited to celebrate anniversaries and birthdays and any occasion really…