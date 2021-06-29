Travel Tip Tuesday: Jeanette Coughlan, Travel Counsellors

Cruising is back, so this week’s #traveltiptuesday comes from Jeanette Coughlan, Travel Counsellors, as one of her last trips before COVID was on Celebrity Edge. Here she shares her top tips for a successful cruise.

Arrive at least the day before you plan to sail – this will be of benefit in the event you encounter a flight delay but as important it will give you time to settle in and recover from travelling/jet lag, you will be ready to hit the ground running as soon as your cruise begins. Embarkation day – before arrival it’s really worthwhile to complete your check-in online which will provide a seamless boarding experience. Once onboard, your luggage will be sent to your cabin however it may not arrive straight away, so pack a day bag with swimwear, sun cream, sunhat, phone charger, and any medication so you can make your way to the sundeck and kick start your holiday without a minute delay! Planning and research is key – there will be so much to do and time will fly by! Don’t get caught out, plan and pre-book as much as you can such as shore excursions, onboard restaurants, ship activities and entertainment. Also in advance of arrival get familiar with the ships deck plans to get a sense of where venues are in relation to your cabin. Phones at Sea – When at sea you most likely won’t have service on your phone. When in port it’s easier as your mobile signal will switch to a carrier from the country you are in, just factor in roaming charges. Ultimately check in advance what wifi is on offer with your cruise line and always remember to put your phone in airplane mode or turn off data roaming before you head out of port!

Thank you Jeanette for your cruising tips, we can’t wait to cruise again soon.