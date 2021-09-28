Travel Tip Tuesday from Mandy Walsh, Travel Counsellors

Today’s Travel Tip Tuesday, Mandy Walsh from Travel Counsellors share her guide to the perfect honeymoon trip. Mandy is known as the Honeymoon Queen so you can’t go wrong with this guide! Thank you Mandy for sharing your top tips.

Your honeymoon should be the most magical holiday of your life, giving you time to unwind and enjoy each other’s company after all the excitement of your wedding day.

And just as your choice of venue for your wedding day reflects your own personality, you’ll want a honeymoon destination that suits you both.

When should I start planning my honeymoon?

Your Travel Counsellor wants your honeymoon to be perfect, so we will work as long it takes to achieve that. Planning ahead allows time to budget accordingly and also allows adequate time for passport & visa applications.

Where in the World

Australia & South America are amazing honeymoon destinations, but not if you have only one week for your honeymoon. Picking an exotic location is ideal if you have enough travel time and don’t mind long flights.

A quiet, relaxing time together

If all you want is time together and the stress of long-haul flights isn’t your scene, then a beautiful boutique hotel in Italy, Greece or Croatia may serve you just as well as an all-inclusive Caribbean beach holiday.

A taste of adventure & action

Perhaps you’ve both always wanted to do something a little bit different and adventurous. Whether it’s an African safari, white-water rafting, snorkelling and diving or trekking or even skiing, make sure, that you both have the same idea of what you’re letting yourself in for. Your Honeymoon is not the time to try somewhere unusual that you’re not going to like.

Best of both worlds

Honeymoons are supposed to be romantic – but even the most intense lovebirds might need a break! The most popular choice nowadays is a ‘dual or multi centre’ break, combining a week of beach-based relaxation with a more active or city-based week.

Cruising the ocean waves

Why not take in several destinations in one trip without needing to be continually packing and then unpacking by spending your honeymoon onboard a luxury cruise ship? You could cosy up inside your own luxury cabin – maybe even one equipped with its own private Jacuzzi made for two. Picture yourself holding hands and gazing at the horizon, enjoying a candlelit dinner in a luxury restaurant, or waking up to the sight of a new destination to discover… a honeymoon cruise offers all this and more.

And remember – there is no obligation to lie on a beach for two weeks!