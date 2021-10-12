Travel Tip Tuesday from Madison Connolly at Selective Travel Management

We all know how stressful it can be packing for your trip, knowing what to bring and ensuring you have the perfect outfit for every occasion. Recently I was away with Madison Connolly from Selective Travel Management and she is the packing queen, coming home with only 15kgs in her suitcase. Over her years of travelling she has come up with some helpful tips which always guarantee she gets everything in.

She’s kindly shared these packing tips with us:

1. Start simple

Lightweight suitcase is a must to start you off on the right foot. Opt for a lightweight suitcase, let’s face it you don’t want to waste your precious luggage allowance on the case itself!! Also handy to keep a luggage scale with you so you don’t get any unexpected charges at the airport.

2. Make sure to outfit plan

Pre-planning and organising full outfits. Do some research and plan full outfits for your holiday activities. This prevents over packing and wasting space. Some essentials I always pack are comfy shoes, multiple travel adapters, first aid kit, sunglasses and a dressy outfit. You are always better to be overdressed than underdressed in my eyes!

3. Take advantage of suitcase space

There is lots of compartments, corners and crevices even in a small suitcase. Make sure to use all compartments of your case for its full advantage. Stuff and roll your clothes. You would be surprised how much stuff your can fit inside your shoes, so roll some small items up and put them inside. If you are an over-packer, you can pack them into vacuum bags also. I also like to place some tumble dryer sheets between my clothing to keep them smelling good.

Thanks to Madison for this weeks’ #traveltiptuesday. Packing is one of the hardest things to get right so we’ll remember to roll, tuck and pack everything in our suitcases from now on!