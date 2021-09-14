News

Travel Tip Tuesday from ITTN’s Katie McGowan

Travel Tip Tuesday from ITTN’s Katie McGowan

This week’s #traveltiptuesday is from Katie McGowan, who is ITTN’s newest member on the social media team. She shares her general tips for a successful trip – anywhere.

  • I’d recommend reading some reviews of the places you’re staying, as some cheap options can be very dod
    gy (I know from experience).
  • Make sure to check the currencies of the country you’re travelling to, it’s generally better to change money before you go, as commission rates in the airport and in the country can be quite high.
  • Safety first: check if the hotel has a safe, and if so split cash and keep your passport and valuables in the safe. It’s a good idea to have your bank card on your phone as that way you don’t have to bring your cards out with you, but make sure you tell your bank you’re travelling so they don’t block you.
  • Revolut is also great for travelling as there’s generally little or no fees, they have great exchange rates and it makes splitting bills much easier.
  • Check out the geotag location on Instagram as people who’ve tagged it might inspire you with things to do and places to visit.
Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Related Items

More in News

Royal Caribbean Launches New Instant Booking Bonuses for Agents

Fionn DavenportSeptember 14, 2021
Read More

Etihad Aims for Digital Reset with Amadeus Deal

Fionn DavenportSeptember 14, 2021
Read More

SIXT Plans New Robotaxi Service

Fionn DavenportSeptember 14, 2021
Read More

Registration Now Open for Ireland ‘Selling Cruise Day’

Fionn DavenportSeptember 14, 2021
Read More

New Sales Deal with Lufthansa and Travelport Champion NDC

Fionn DavenportSeptember 14, 2021
Read More

Brittany Ferries to get €25m Boost from New Partnership

Fionn DavenportSeptember 14, 2021
Read More

Finnair Adds Frequencies and Destinations to Europe, Asia and North America

Fionn DavenportSeptember 14, 2021
Read More

Airbus Boss Says it Could be 2025 Before Travel Numbers Recover

Fionn DavenportSeptember 14, 2021
Read More

Supplier of the Week: Aurigny Air Services & Visit Guernsey

Fionn DavenportSeptember 13, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn