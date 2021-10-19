Travel Tip Tuesday from Gearoid Mannion, Travel Counsellors

This week’s #TravelTipTuesday comes from Gearoid Mannion of Travel Counsellors. He gives us his top tips on how to make travel an easy process – from what to carry with you to keeping your luggage safe.

Keep a photo of your passport on your phone and/or a hard-copy of it – in case you lose your passport. It will help.

Always keep important stuff in your carry-on bag; car-keys, phone-charger, medication, iPad etc. You never know when your checked in bag will get lost!

If you are parking in Dublin airport, take a photo of the location sign where you leave your car. You’d be surprised how many people have difficulty finding their car when they get back!

Plan for comfort on board the plane : Bring extra comfy socks, a light fleece and eye covers to help with sleep. Belts and buckles and hard leather shoes don't qualify as comfy!

: Bring extra comfy socks, a light fleece and eye covers to help with sleep. Belts and buckles and hard leather shoes don’t qualify as comfy! Pay extra for an aisle or window seat near the front. It’s money well spent. You don’t want to end up in a middle seat. Life is too short!

It’s money well spent. You don’t want to end up in a middle seat. Life is too short! Bring a fistful of fivers or dollar bills or small denomination local currency for tips. Good service deserves a tip, but cards are no good for tips. Cash is king.

If you are staying somewhere for more than a few nights, tip early and tip well, especially waiters and bar staff. They will remember you and look after you for the rest of your stay!

especially waiters and bar staff. They will remember you and look after you for the rest of your stay! Always take a good look behind you when you get up from a seat to leave a bus or plane or restaurant. It could be the day your phone or wallet or passport has fallen out of your pocket!

Thank you Gearoid for your tips!