Travel Tip Tuesday from Gearoid Mannion, Travel Counsellors

This week’s #TravelTipTuesday comes from Gearoid Mannion of Travel Counsellors. He gives us his top tips on how to make travel an easy process – from what to carry with you to keeping your luggage safe.
- Keep a photo of your passport on your phone and/or a hard-copy of it – in case you lose your passport. It will help.
- Always keep important stuff in your carry-on bag; car-keys, phone-charger, medication, iPad etc. You never know when your checked in bag will get lost!
- If you are parking in Dublin airport, take a photo of the location sign where you leave your car. You’d be surprised how many people have difficulty finding their car when they get back!
- Plan for comfort on board the plane: Bring extra comfy socks, a light fleece and eye covers to help with sleep. Belts and buckles and hard leather shoes don’t qualify as comfy!
- Pay extra for an aisle or window seat near the front. It’s money well spent. You don’t want to end up in a middle seat. Life is too short!
- Bring a fistful of fivers or dollar bills or small denomination local currency for tips. Good service deserves a tip, but cards are no good for tips. Cash is king.
- If you are staying somewhere for more than a few nights, tip early and tip well, especially waiters and bar staff. They will remember you and look after you for the rest of your stay!
- Always take a good look behind you when you get up from a seat to leave a bus or plane or restaurant. It could be the day your phone or wallet or passport has fallen out of your pocket!
Thank you Gearoid for your tips!