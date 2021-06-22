Travel Tip Tuesday: Fiona Foster of The Travel Corporation

This week’s #TravelTipTuesday comes from Fiona Foster at The Travel Corporation. Lisbon was her last trip before lockdown and, according to Fiona, is a city break not to be missed by any age group!

This city is built on a large slope – be prepared for a lot of uphill walking, so comfortable shoes are advised. There is a metro from the airport but uber is super cheap – about €10. I would recommend Uber for travelling to Sintra too, as they can leave you right up to the palace and when you are finished you will find a nice spot in the sunshine for some food and drinks in the village. The train makes the journey so much longer. LX Factory do a great weekend market for clothing, art and other cool stalls and well worth a visit. Some great concept stores and bar options also. LX Factory roof bar has great views over the bridge and worth a stop. If you are into gin try a Sharish gin & tonic garnished with apple & cinnamon, or just hang out with the cool kids! Food for thought – Prado Restaurant is my favourite meal in Lisbon. Such interesting food, I had mushroom Ice Cream! Great wine selection. Definitely book this one in advance. A lot of restaurants don’t take bookings, so rock up put your name down and they will serve you a drink while you wait outside. Locals tend to eat later so to avoid the queues go around 7pm. Check out A Cevicheria, which is getting a lot of rave reviews if you like seafood; and Tapisco, a Spanish tapas bar -I loved both! At night this city is buzzing, but my favourite night cap spot was a bar called Foxtrot which was like a speakeasy and a great way to finish a log days sightseeing.

If you would like to explore more of Portugal check out Insight Vacations for the art of travelling in style and Uniworld Boutique River Cruises for their newest ship S.S. São Gabriel on the Douro.

But whatever you do put Lisbon on your list for a city break when we can travel again!