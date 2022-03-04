Travel tech company Sabre removes distribution of Aeroflot tickets

Travel technology company Sabre has removed all ticket sales for Russian airline Aeroflot.

Sabre said it was taking “immediate steps” to remove Aeroflot’s flight content from its global distribution system (GDS).

The decision means Aeroflot’s flights won’t show up on online travel agencies or other third-party sites.

Amadeus has followed suit in suspending Aeroflot fares from its distribution platforms.

A vital measure

G Adventures founder Bruce Poon Tip described the action against the Russian flag carrier as vital, “as we need everyday people to rise up and fight for their everyday freedoms”.

“The Russian government needs to know that every industry, including travel and tourism, stands against its actions and will support any and all sanctions that seek to protect Ukraine’s sovereignty, freedom and independence. “

“Without Sabre, internal travel becomes extremely difficult and this is an incredible example of the leadership our industry needs to apply essential pressure internally..” he said.

This is the latest measure to isolate Russian airlines since the country invaded Ukraine last week.

Both the European Union and the USA have cut off their airspace to Russia.