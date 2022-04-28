SEARCH
Travel Suppliers Network Roadshow Dates Announced

Jack Goddard
The TSN Roadshow dates have been announced. The dates are as follows:

LocationDateVenueWebsite
GalwayTuesday 17th MayClayton Hotelhttps://www.claytonhotelgalway.ie
DundalkThursday 9th JuneImperial Hotelhttps://www.thehotelimperial.ie
CorkWednesday 15th JuneImperial Hotelhttps://www.imperialhotelcork.com
WaterfordThursday 16th JuneThe Tower Hotelhttps://www.towerhotelwaterford.com
MoiraWednesday 5th OctoberThe Alchemy (Formerly The Tannery)http://thealchemy.uk

This is the first time in Ireland that some of these suppliers have been on a roadshow so there will be plenty of new information for trade going to learn. The events will start with a drinks reception, followed by food, fun, competitions and informative presentations.

Must Read

