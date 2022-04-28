Travel Suppliers Network Roadshow Dates Announced

The TSN Roadshow dates have been announced. The dates are as follows:
|Location
|Date
|Venue
|Website
|Galway
|Tuesday 17th May
|Clayton Hotel
|https://www.claytonhotelgalway.ie
|Dundalk
|Thursday 9th June
|Imperial Hotel
|https://www.thehotelimperial.ie
|Cork
|Wednesday 15th June
|Imperial Hotel
|https://www.imperialhotelcork.com
|Waterford
|Thursday 16th June
|The Tower Hotel
|https://www.towerhotelwaterford.com
|Moira
|Wednesday 5th October
|The Alchemy (Formerly The Tannery)
|http://thealchemy.uk
This is the first time in Ireland that some of these suppliers have been on a roadshow so there will be plenty of new information for trade going to learn. The events will start with a drinks reception, followed by food, fun, competitions and informative presentations.