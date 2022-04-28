Travel Suppliers Network Roadshow Dates Announced

The TSN Roadshow dates have been announced. The dates are as follows:

Location Date Venue Website Galway Tuesday 17th May Clayton Hotel https://www.claytonhotelgalway.ie Dundalk Thursday 9th June Imperial Hotel https://www.thehotelimperial.ie Cork Wednesday 15th June Imperial Hotel https://www.imperialhotelcork.com Waterford Thursday 16th June The Tower Hotel https://www.towerhotelwaterford.com Moira Wednesday 5th October The Alchemy (Formerly The Tannery) http://thealchemy.uk

This is the first time in Ireland that some of these suppliers have been on a roadshow so there will be plenty of new information for trade going to learn. The events will start with a drinks reception, followed by food, fun, competitions and informative presentations.