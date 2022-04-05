Travel Suppliers Network Roadshow Coming Soon

The Travel Suppliers Network, consisting of Accident & General, Travel Solutions, Stuba.com, Stena Line and Breakaway.ie, will soon be announcing its upcoming Roadshow dates.

Craig Donnelly shared with ITTN’s Shane Cullen that “I’m really, really excited for everything that’s happening. There are lots of new members coming on board and we’ll be announcing a brand new headline sponsor which I’m particularly thrilled about”.

Craig Donnelly at Accident & General added that this year the TSN is going to be bigger and better than ever, with exciting new trade partners, new competitions and a whole lot more.

It is an exciting time but it has never been more crucial to be well trained and informed of the products, old and new that are available. There will be exciting updates in the coming days.