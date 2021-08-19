News

Travel Solutions to Operate New Summer Flights from City of Derry Airport

City of Derry Airport have today announced new flights to Majorca and the Algarve for next summer, which will make it easier for holidaymakers in the Northwest.

Travel Solutions will operate weekly flights to these popular holiday destinations from June 2022, offering a choice of self-catering and hotel options at competitive prices.

Bookings opened yesterday for the new routes, which will operate from 29 June, 2022 to 31 August, 2022 inclusive.

Launching the new holiday programme, Travel Solutions Managing Director, Peter McMinn, said “ We have always known that holidaymakers in the Northwest wanted to fly from their local airport, and with the help of the team at City of Derry Airport, we are pleased that from summer 2022, Travel Solutions will be offering their award winning holidays to the island of Majorca and to The Algarve.”

Direct flights from City of Derry Airport make it so much easier”.

There are a variety of packages available for both destinations with only a £50.00 per person deposit and many early booking offers available, including free child places.

For more details and to book, contact Travel Solutions directly on 028 90455030 or by contacting your local travel agent.

Prices start from £499.00 including flights and self-catering accommodation.

News

