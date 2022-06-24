Travel Solutions has announced a new Ski programme to Austria for Winter 2022/23.

This is exciting news for the company, and a decision that is based on the huge success of its existing ski programmes to Bulgaria, Romania and Sierra Nevada, as well as a predicted surge in post-Covid ski bookings.

Travel Solutions will be partnering with Jet2, with a full season allocation on its Belfast-Salzburg, from Belfast International Airport, Saturday weekly service from December 2022 through to March 2023.

The Programme for 2022-23 will include the following resorts – with other resorts available on request:

Tirol – St.Johann in Tirol, Kitzbuehel, Westendorf, Soll and Kirchberg

Salzburgerland – Zell am See-Kaprun, Saalbach Ski Circus, and The Gastein Valley

Said Deborah Harris, Belfast International Airport: “We are delighted that Travel Solutions have launched their programme to Austria and are supporting our direct route from Belfast to Salzburg. We look forward to a successful relationship bringing even more skiers to the Austrian slopes”

Belfast International Airport

Jet2 confirmed the popularity of its Salzburg route and its partnership with Travel Solutions adding:

“Our ski flights from Belfast International to Salzburg are very popular with snow sports enthusiasts who are looking to hit the best slopes in Europe. Salzburg provides direct access to the Austrian Alps, with over 300 world-class resorts available including Kaprun, Mayrhofen and Obertauern. With weekly Saturday services operating from Belfast International to Salzburg from 24th December 2022 to 18th March 2023, we are looking forward to a very successful ski season.”

“Thanks to this partnership with Travel Solutions, even more customers can get to experience award-winning Jet2.com flights when they book – meaning they can enjoy VIP customer service as well as 10kg hand luggage and 22kg baggage* and 22kg ski carriage*,” said Trevor Caplis, General Manager of Charter and Airlines Sales at Jet2.com.

* Charges apply

Prices from £649pp for 1 week stay at Aparthotel Schindlhaus, Soll (based on 6 people sharing)