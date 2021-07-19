Travelmedia.ie are Hiring!

TravelMedia.ie specialise in PR, strategic advice, event management, industry consultancy, content marketing and digital communications within the Irish and UK travel industries – delivering measurable results for their clients. Founded in 2006, they have grown and expanded to meet the needs of their growing list of clients which include airlines, tourist boards, travel agents, tour operators, hotels and travel related products and services.

They are now looking to fill two roles within their company:

Social Media and Content Executive

The chosen candidate should have a high level of written English, as well as an interest in social media and content production. As Social Media and Content Executive you will be responsible for the management of their client social media accounts, as well as the creation and maintenance of engaging content for their clients and events. Your day-to-day focus will be creating content for social media and blogs, as well as posting on social media and staying on top of any social media queries.

Senior PR Account Manager

You will be responsible for managing a number of client accounts, in both the Irish and UK markets. You should have strong media relation skills as well as an experience in managing junior team members and delegating account work. The chosen candidate should have experience in event management – from small gatherings to large events, online and in-person.

Travel Media puts a strong emphasis on digital and as such, you should have a passion for all things digital and social media.

Interested applicants should send their CV to [email protected] and [email protected]