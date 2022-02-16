Travel management company ATPI renews partnership with Amadeus

U.K. travel management company ATPI has renewed its agreement with Amadeus.

The agreement will see ATPI expand to over 15 countries, including Australia, the United States and Asia.

The travel management company will also “expand upon its current use of Amadeus technology” in the United States and additional European markets.

ATPI’s focus areas include corporate travel, corporate marine and energy businesses, sports and corporate event management.

TPI Group CEO Ian Sinderson said extending its partnership with Amadeus was the “next logical step” for the TMC’s growth.

“With remote working becoming the new normal, Amadeus Selling Platform Connect will allow our travel experts around the world to work from anywhere, increasing efficiency, productivity, and further building on our excellent service levels to clients.”, he said.