Travel is Back and Demand is Strong Reports Travel Department

After a slow start to the year, travel is back, and Travel Department’s guides and hoteliers are busy welcoming the company’s guests again.

Travel Department reports that after a gruelling couple of years, its customers are now proving eager to make up for lost time, and many are booking multiple holidays at one time. In response to demand, the company has launched its 2023 range of holidays early and is already seeing customers eager to secure their next adventure.

As demand for foreign holidays recovered in 2022, Travel Department saw some standout destinations, such as Italy and its many amazing resorts and cities, really bouncing back, as well as bucket-list destinations like Iceland and the Norwegian Fjords.

Long haul destinations have taken a little longer to recover, but Travel Department has seen an increase in interest recently with South Africa, Jordan, Egypt and Canada all starting to see good sales.

Solo holiday sales have been extremely strong both on Travel Department’s specialist solo traveller tours and also with people booking solo places on their regular tours.