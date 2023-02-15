Travel Industry Job Candidate Numbers at Highest Level in 18 months

According to data from the travel recruitment company C&M Travel Recruitment, the number of candidates looking for new travel jobs is at its highest level in 18 months.

January 2023’s total was up by 157% from December and was the second highest in the past four years.

New vacancies in the travel industry also rose at the start of 2023 with January up from December.

Barbara Kolosinska, Managing Director at C&M Travel Recruitment, said: “2023 has got off to a very healthy start with vacancies and placements both rising.”

“Most importantly, we also had a big increase in new job seekers.”

It was also the busiest January for new jobseekers since the index began in 2012.