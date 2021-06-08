Ciara Dromgoole

Travel Industry Finding its Groove Again as Key Appointments are Made

As we FINALLY look toward an end to this unmercifully awful year and more of crisis and bad news, the travel industry can start to look toward the future with something like confidence. ITTN is very happy to report a couple of key new appointments – a sure sign that everything is getting better.

Sunway’s New Cruise Product Manager

A huge congratulations to Ciara Dromgoole, who has been appointed Cruise Product Manager at Sunway Travel.

Ciara has worked for Sunway for over 13 years and brings with her a wealth of knowledge not only in Sunway but from a variety of other travel company’s throughout her travel career.

Mary Denton, CEO of Sunway Travel said: “Ciara is one of our most valued staff members and I’m delighted that she is moving into this growing area. She is held in high regard both in Sunway and within the travel trade.

Her expertise in the cruise part of our business is superb and will benefit greatly in her new role.”

Cassidy Travel Appoints New Product Development Executive

Also on the move is Dawn Conway, who is joining Cassidy Travel as Senior Product Development Executive starting on 14 June.

Dawn comes with plenty of experience in the industry: she was based in Thomas Cook on Grafton St for 12 years, where she worked as a retail agents and as part of the exclusive Thomas Cook Millionaire’s Club.

She then spent five years on the tour operating side of Thomas Cook in Park West, where she focused on cruises, before spending the last six years with Sunway.

She will be working closely with Sharon Harney to develop product for the business, concentrating first on the cruise area. Here she’ll rejoin her former colleague and Thomas Cook-ee Julie Hanna before then moving on to other projects.

ITTN wishes both Ciara and Dawn every success in their new role and adds an extra round of applause for the industry itself, which is finally looking to better times.