Travel Department Celebrates 25 Years with €25 Off Bookings

Group holiday specialists Travel Department is celebrating 25 years in business this year and is offering €25 per person off every booking for a holiday of seven nights or more made before June 11, 2022.

Tuscan fields at sunset

Lake Garda was the first ever destination that Travel Department brought Irish holidaymakers to in 1996, and the beautiful Italian holiday spot is still one of its most popular to this day.

Sara Zimmerman, CEO of Travel Department said: “With the prospect of the world opening up again, many of us are looking forward to planning and booking our next holidays. With our 2022 range, Travel Department has, as usual, taken care of all the finer details with carefully crafted itineraries, great guides and of course the highest possible safety standards. This year we’re also offering fantastic flexibility for early bookers, who can change their holidays for free, or swap their deposit for a voucher right up until their balance is due. There really isn’t a better time to book”.

Travel Department’s holidays typically include flights, accommodation, transfers, and guided excursions with knowledgeable local tour guides.

For further information on Travel Department’s 2022 holidays log on to www.traveldepartment.com/25-offer.

 

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

