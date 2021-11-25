Travel Counsellors: TC Together Again

There was a great feeling this morning as I arrived at Druids Glen Hotel for the Travel Counsellors TC Together. It was the first in-person event in two years, so I was looking forward to meeting the Travel Counsellors and catching up with friends old and new.

Cathy Burke and Bernie Whelan have put a lot of effort into making this day happen. The day started with very excited travel counsellors arriving at the venue from all over the country who haven’t seen each other in person in almost two years.

Travel Counsellors

Ciara MacConnell, MC for the day started us off with a lovely welcome followed by Cathy Burke, Managing Director, Travel Counsellors Ireland who was delighted to see so many travel counsellors in front of her. Cathy mentioned that ‘the buzz seeing everyone having coffee together this morning was incredible’.

For those who couldn’t make it today, they were able to zoom in as the event was streamed live. Travel Counsellors have achieved so much recently with the launch of their information hub and TCTV. Even though we’ve been through a pandemic, TC’s found a way to be together more than ever.

Bernie Whelan

Jim Eastwood

Gearoid Mannion

Cathy Burke





Mandy Walsh

Our first speaker of the day was TC’s own Gearoid Mannion, who spoke about his story with Travel Counsellors and how he survived and thrived over the last 20 months. Jim Eastwood talked about how the TC’s can reach, engage and convert their clients and how to look forward to a bright future. Next up to tell their story was Mandy Walsh, this was a very moving and emotional story.

Mandy mentioned how travel is her anchor and this is definitely true for all of us in the travel industry.

Bernie Whelan, Business Development Manager for Travel Counsellors Ireland spoke about the future of bringing travel counsellors back together, including the new ‘TC World’ updates for Travel Counsellors.

Bernie Whelan speaking at TC Together

The morning wouldn’t be complete without some recognition awards. The TC’s who have been recognised by their TC colleagues for their teamwork, support and hard work are:

Mandy Walsh, Sinead Lonergan, Fidelma Brady and Annette McCann.

After lunch, the suppliers were invited in for a forum. Travel Counsellors recognise the amazing relationships they have with the travel industry suppliers, this was evident throughout this forum. The afternoon was all about ‘POW WOW’. Each Travel Counsellor had the opportunity to chat with each supplier and it was lovely to catch up and have good conversations about the future.

A great day was had by all. A massive thank you to Travel Counsellors for hosting!