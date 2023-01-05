Travel Counsellors Rewards its 5000th Trustpilot Reviewer to Celebrate 5-Star Rating

Travel Counsellors has celebrated hitting 5,000 positive reviews on Trustpilot by giving its 5,000th reviewer their holiday back.

With 97% of reviewers giving Travel Counsellors a five-star rating, the company wanted to mark the occasion by rewarding one of its valued customers.

Customers, Ruby and Lucy Philips, from Suffolk, were shocked to receive a call from their personal travel counsellor to announce they would get back all their money for a future honeymoon they plan to take next year because they had typed the 5,000 review.

Lucy and Ruby Philips

The 22-year-old students were struggling to select a destination for their honeymoon and kept putting off booking the trip. They did not know where to start and felt overwhelmed to find somewhere warm with beaches and plenty of places to explore that were LGBTQ+ friendly and catered to their vegan diet.

They decided to book through Travel Counsellors and enlisted the help of Natasha Lawrence. They were so impressed with Natasha’s personal approach and knowledge they took to the review platform to share their 5-star experience.

The couple, who are both full-time students, paid for their honeymoon to Rhodes in Greece with savings.

Ruby commented: “We left a review because we were both so happy with the service we received after feeling so overwhelmed by the number of options. We wanted to make sure people knew how positive our experience was so they’d choose to use Travel Counsellors when booking their next trip away!”