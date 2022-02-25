Travel Counsellors resumes Anniversary Days

Travel Counsellors has reinstated its “Anniversary Days” which invites business owners to celebrate their special anniversary month.

The events are designed to celebrate the anniversary month of individual Travel Counsellors and enable them to meet others celebrating anniversaries.

Events feature Q&A sessions, a celebratory lunch and advice on marketing and technology updates.

Two Anniversary Days will take place per month. The events take place at Travel Counsellors’ HQ in Manchester.

Karen Morris, Operations Director at Travel Counsellors, said: “We are delighted to have brought our Anniversary Days back, as these are extremely popular amongst our TCs.

As a people-driven business, we are committed to developing more and more opportunities to keep our TCs engaged and to celebrate their successes and milestones. This is why we were also thrilled to bring back the Gold Weekends and Gold Dinners this month.”

Travel Counsellors currently has over 1,900 travel franchisees across six countries – the UK, Ireland, the Netherlands, Belgium, South Africa, and the UAE.