Travel Counsellors Continues to Break All Records in 2022

Leading independent travel company, Travel Counsellors, made nearly £60 million worth of UK leisure and corporate sales in August 2022, making 2022 its highest ever booking year with two months of trading still to go.

This year has also seen a succession of records being broken.

Over the past four weeks, global sales are up more than 40% in 2019. Nearly 60% of UK Travel Counsellors have generated more sales so far in 2022 than the whole of 2019. Within the UK, the company now has the highest number of Gold Travel Counsellors with 178 now on the top seller’s list.

Jim Eastwood, Global Sales Director of Travel Counsellors said: “These are fantastic results, and I am very proud of what the TC community has together achieved. Our continuing success demonstrates how staying true to our values as a community, we have navigated the pandemic and are delivering record growth because of the personal, caring service our travel counsellors provide to their customers. We will be investing record levels in our platform and MyTC app, to enable our travel counsellors to build on our success to date and to continue to deliver outstanding personal experiences for their customers.”

Jim Eastwood, Travel Counsellors’ Global Sales Director

Despite the current squeeze on UK finances, Travel Counsellors is currently witnessing record bookings for winter and 2023 with forward bookings up 45% on pre-pandemic levels. A dedicated ‘Winter Sun’ campaign, has been created providing an extensive mix of holiday options to support TCs, showcasing a plethora of holidays to a variety of off-season sunshine destinations. The new ‘Winter Sun’ catalogue features the five most popular holidays for this time of the year: family; luxury; all-inclusive; closer to home; and explore.

According to recent sales figures, the USA, Mediterranean destinations, Australia and New Zealand and the Caribbean are all trending well and showing double-digit growth compared to the same time in 2019.

For further information about Travel Counsellors, please visit: www.travelcounsellors.com