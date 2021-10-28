Travel Counsellors conference to take place in November

Travel Counsellors Ireland is hosting a 2-day Conference Event later in November.

”TC Together” takes place on Thursday 25th and Friday 26th November 2021 at Druids Glen Hotel in Co. Wicklow. The conference is a small gathering of travel counsellors and trade business partners.

Having postponed the event in March 2020, the company held a Virtual Conference “Bounce Back Better” earlier this year and now have an exciting programme arranged for next month with the theme of “TC Together”. The gathering will be different to previous years taking into consideration the health, safety and preferences of the wider community consisting of our travel counsellors, business partners and head office team.

Cathy Burke, Managing Director of Travel Counsellors Ireland says:“We are spreading the event over two days, enabling half of our TC’s to attend each day, while our preferred business partners will attend on both days, thereby having the opportunity to meet with the 60+ travel experts who are booked for the event. It will be a great opportunity for all of us to build back better and to re-engage to ensure we are all supporting each other for a bright future”.

Bernie Whelan, Business Manager at Travel Counsellors Ireland adds: “The past few weeks have seen a surge in forwarding bookings and enquiries, and we are very positive and ready for a great 2022 ahead. We all agree that our Travel Counsellor team are stronger together and that this type of gathering benefits the industry as a whole”.

If you would like to find out more about this event, please contact Bernie Whelan at Travel Counsellors, Cork Office.