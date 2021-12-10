Travel Counsellors announces strategic partnership with GlobalStar

Travel Counsellors has announced a strategic partnership with GlobalStar Travel Management which will allow them to deliver increased personal service and market expertise to clients within a global framework. It will also give clients greater access to discounted air fare types, hotel rates and local emergency support.

Kieran Hartwell, Managing Director for Corporate Travel at Travel Counsellors says: “We are excited to be partnering with GlobalStar, as this will enable our corporate Travel Counsellors to win, retain and grow their client relationships on a multinational level.

“The network gives us an un-rivalled global hotel programme and client technology portfolio to broaden our suite of offerings, as well as allowing us to work with a community of likeminded travel management experts focused on taking care of their clients.”

“I am delighted to welcome Travel Counsellors to GlobalStar”, said James Stevenson, CEO of GlobalStar Travel Management.

“This is an exciting addition to our network and builds our bench strength in the UK, one of our key driver markets. I am looking forward to seeing the team at Travel Counsellors benefit from new business, additional technology, improved supplier deals and the breadth and knowledge of our network. I’m personally looking forward to working with Kieran and his team.”

This partnership comes as the Travel Counsellors continues to see an upturn in corporate client travel. For the last ten consecutive weeks, the company has recorded over £1 million business travel bookings, which has doubled compared to this time last year. This upturn is being led by SMEs, with the biggest growth being seen in companies with an annual travel spend under £500k.