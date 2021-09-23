Travel Counsellors Announces New Recruitment Drive

Travel Counsellors has launched a new recruitment drive, following an increase in enquiries from people wishing to build their own travel businesses.

The drive showcases options available to professionals within the industry as the demand for leisure and corporate travel returns.

Over the past year, Travel Counsellors has reported a 30% increase in the number of enquiries about building a travel business. The company has helped over 175 individuals make the move to start their own businesses since the beginning of the pandemic.

Travel Counsellors has invited members to share their experiences on camera, using these individual stories at the heart of the campaign to highlight the many diverse opportunities there are in running your own travel business, whilst acknowledging the many challenges that have been faced over the past 18 months.

The campaign, “TCs Like You”, invites travel professionals and potential candidates to re-ignite their passion for travel and demonstrates that there is a huge opportunity to succeed.

Matt Harding, Head of Recruitment at Travel Counsellors, states “The travel industry is going through an extremely difficult time, with many people facing uncertain futures. As we emerge from the pandemic, the demand for corporate and leisure travel continues to grow, and investors are placing their money into the re-emergence of travel.”

Matt continues by saying, ”We want to give people the opportunity to stay in an industry they love by opening up new career paths to them. There is also growing evidence that people are looking to take their professional lives in a new direction, with the work-life balance being more important than ever.”

The campaign also follows an investment by the business during the pandemic in its support platform to enable people empowered in the way they run their businesses. This includes the launch of its new coaching and development platform, “Discover”, which creates a personalised learning pathway for each Travel Counsellor.

For more information, email [email protected]