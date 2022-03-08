Travel Corporation announces regroup of all tour brands

Travel Corporation has reorganised its separate brands under one entity.

Trafalgar, Insight Vacations, Luxury Gold, Costsaver and Contiki will now be grouped as TTC Tour Brands.

The entity will serve as a single source for sales, marketing and operations of the individual brands.

TTC Tour Brands will be led by new CEO, Gavin Tollman, along with Ulla Hefel Böhler as Chief Operating Officer, Dee Marrocco as Chief Marketing Officer and Duncan Robertson as Chief Digital Officer.

There will also be five global sales and marketing executives for the UK & Europe, Oceania, North America, Asia and South Africa.

Donna Jeavons will oversee the TTC Tour Brands in the UK, Ireland and Europe. She is currently Sales & Marketing Director for Contiki, Costsaver and Trafalgar.

Brian Hynes will continue as National Sales Manager for the business in the Irish Market.

According to Tollman, TTC Tour Brands was designed expressly to make it easier for travel agency partners to do business with individual tour brands.

Tollman. said, “The expertise, comfort and confidence of a touring holiday have never been more relevant, and we [TTC] saw a unique opportunity to leverage this moment to bring together our diverse and award-winning tour brands under a singular marketing, sales and operational structure,”.