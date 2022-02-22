Travel Compositor forms alliance with Pestana Hotel Group

Pestana Hotel Group and Travel Compositor have signed a partnership for the sale of hotel products and services.

The agreement will see Pestana providing clients with unique experiences for leisure and business trips.

Travel Compositor will catapult the hotel group in its direct distribution strategy to the end customer, allowing it to offer packages on its official website that dynamically combine accommodation and transport services.

Ricardo Teixeira Rodrigues, Head of Ecommerce, Pestana Hotel Group, said, “We are delighted to partner with Travel Compositor to provide dynamic packaging to our clients. We believe this new product with flights included perfectly complements our strategy and on which we have high expectations”.

Pestana Hotel Group is the largest hotel chain in Portugal and has more than 11,000 rooms across 11 different countries.

Travel Compositor is the only holistic platform of customizable technology through which any tourism

the company can sell from a combination of travel services to an unlimited number: