Travel Centres Announces Economist Dan O’Brien as Guest Speaker at 2023 Annual Conference

Travel Centres has announced economist Dan O’Brien as the first confirmed speaker at its 2023 annual conference.

This year’s Travel Centres Conference takes place in the Killashee Hotel in Naas, Co Kildare on Saturday November 4.

Dan O’Brien is chief economist of the Institute of International and European Affairs (IIEA), one of Ireland’s leading think tanks.

He is also Adjunct Senior Research Fellow at University College Dublin’s Geary Institute and a regular media commentator on economic and public policy issues.

For three years from mid-2010 Mr O’Brien was economics editor of The Irish Times, analysing and commenting on a wide range of Irish, European and global issues.

Prior to that he spent a dozen years, based in London and Geneva, as senior economist and editor at the Economist Intelligence Unit, an arm of The Economist Newspaper Group.

He has also worked for the European Commission and as a consultant for the United Nations and Forfas, an Irish government in-house think tank.