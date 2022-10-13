Travel at your Fingertips with Refreshed Air New Zealand App

The Air NZ app has undergone a complete rebuild to allow a continuous stream of new features to be added on a regular basis, starting with the launch in early November.

These new features will be created based on live feedback and input from customers and what they’d like to see to improve their digital travel experience.

This app also allows Air New Zealand to be more responsive with improvements in a constantly changing post-pandemic travel environment and builds on the work the airline has been doing to create tools to keep our customers safe, up-to-date and prepared for travel.

Air New Zealand’s Chief Digital Officer Nikhil Ravishankar says the new Air NZ app has been a year in the making.

“We’re fortunate to have an engaged customer base who regularly use the Air NZ app while travelling around New Zealand and abroad, and we want them to share their feedback and tell us what they want to see introduced into the app next,” he said.

With one click they can view all flight details with options to select a seat, add a bag, upgrade or select any add-ons, and of course order a coffee in the lounge, ensuring customers have everything they need for a stress-free trip.