Travel and tourism contribution to global GDP could reach $8.6 trillion in 2022, says WTTC

Global Travel & Tourism’s contribution to the global economy could reach $8.6 trillion this year, according to research from World Travel Tourism Council (WTTC).

The sector’s contribution to the global economy and jobs could reach almost pre-pandemic levels this year if the recovery of the sector continues to pick up pace. WTTC’s research also shows that the sector’s contribution global employment could reach more than 330 million and represent a massive 58m more jobs.

In 2019, before the pandemic struck, the Travel & Tourism sector generated nearly $9.2 trillion to the global economy.

Julia Simpson, WTTC President & CEO, said: “Over the past two years, due to severe travel restrictions around the world, the global Travel & Tourism sector has suffered tremendous losses.

“Our latest research clearly shows that there is light at the end of the tunnel, and 2022 is certainly looking more positive in terms of both jobs and the economy. However, there is much more work to be done if we are to bring back all the jobs lost and achieve a full economic recovery. With so much is at stake, it’s vital we continue driving the recovery of our sector.”

WTTC says governments around the world must continue focussing on the vaccine and booster rollout – allowing fully vaccinated travellers to move freely without the need for additional testing.