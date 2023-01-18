Travel Agents: Be in with a Chance to Win Qatar Airways Tickets from Dublin to Kerala

Kerala – the tropical Indian state known for its luxury beaches and stunning coastlines – is actively targeting Irish tourists.

Kerala Tourism will hold an exclusive introduction event in Dublin’s Westin Hotel on Wednesday January 25 to showcase the Indian state to Irish travel agents.

Located on India’s tropical Malabar Coast, Kerala has nearly 600km of Arabian Sea shoreline. It’s known for its palm-lined beaches and backwaters, and a network of canals.

The event – full details of which can be seen below – will feature a presentation on the destination from key tourism trade personnel from Kerala, along with dinner and drinks.

There will also be a chance to win Qatar Airways tickets from Dublin to Kerala.

Please RSVP to: [email protected].

