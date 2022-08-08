Travel Agencies Receive High Praise at Disney Convention in Mexico

A large-scale event was held at the Four Seasons in Mexico City on Tuesday, 02 August. Disney presented the new additions to its parks in California and Florida as well as the new Disney Wish cruise ship.

In attendance were Jeff van Langeveld, International Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Disney Destinations, along with other key figures such as Cinthia Douglas, Director of Sales and Marketing for Disney Destinations for Latin America; Alejandro Flores, Senior Manager of Disney Destinations for Mexico; Terry Brinkoetter, Director of Public Relations for Walt Disney World Resort; Norma Elena Pérez, Public Relations Manager of the Disneyland Resort. Disney introduced new attractions and shows at Disneyland and Walt Disney World, as well as the benefits of its latest cruise offering.

“It was terrific the first trip,” said Mr van Langeveld in an interview with TravelPulse. The Disney executive added that he had already made six trips this year. “Everything is open now, and we are trying to get there, meet with our clients and the teams, and reconnect with them. This is my first time back in Mexico for business in almost three years. Feels very special to be back and have meetings with our clients.”

Jeff van Langeveld

Mr van Langeveld was fulsome in his praise of travel agents: “Travel agents are an essential part of our business. They are partners and help us to deliver the magic. They are substantial in that process. Suppose it is the first trip to Disneyland or Disney World or Disney Cruise Line, for example. In that case, they need to work on air, hotel, and many other aspects of their trip, and the travel agents are critical in helping them through that process. They are essential partners.”

Disney Wish is similar in capacity (4,000 passengers) but larger than the Disney Fantasy and Disney Dream (144,000 gross tons versus 127,000 gross tons).

The 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World Resort kicked off in October 2021, and Disney announced it would be an 18-month celebration.

"We have added so much to the park. When this celebration started, many of the borders were still closed, and people could not travel and experience the parks," said Mr van Langeveld. "So, when most countries opened in November last year, they started arriving and living the magic. There are still eight months left, and we want to make sure that the people have the opportunity to experience and see it before it is over."