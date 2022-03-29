Travel Advice for Dublin Airport

DAA, Aer Lingus and Ryanair advise and actions to aid passengers at Dublin Airport

DAA Taking Immediate Action

In a statement published on Dublin Airport’s Twitter account last night, the daa apologised “for lengthy delays experienced by passengers at Dublin Airport in recent days”

The company continued: “We are taking immediate action to address the issues which continue to cause delays at busy times. Like other airports all over Europe, we are currently working extremely hard to build back our operation after the collapse of international travel, including the recruitment, training and mandatory background checks required for all staff working at an international airport”

The ramp-up of staff levels at Dublin Airport is against a backdrop of increased passenger numbers, absences due to COVID and time taken to be processed at security.

The DAA advises anyone travelling through Dublin Airport to “be prepared for things to take longer” and advises all passengers to be at the airport a minimum of 2 hours before boarding a short-haul flight and 3 hours before a long-haul flight. Passengers requiring additional assistance can find out more information here

Aer Lingus Reintroduces “Evening Before Check-In”

Aer Lingus has today reintroduced “Evening Before Check-In” at Dublin Airport. Ivan Beacom, Business Manager Europe Leisure Sales at Aer Lingus explained “If you have a flight departing next day between 0530 and 0800, you can check-in at Dublin Airport between 1600 and 1945 the day before. This applies to both Aer Lingus and Aer Lingus Regional Flights, which allows passengers to drop their bags up to 16 hours pre-flight”.

He added “Aer Lingus advises customers to allow plenty of time when travelling through the Dublin Airport this week. Customers should check-in at least 2 hours before their European flight and 3 hours for their transatlantic flight. Customers can check-in online and use the bag drop kiosks at the airport.

Ryanair Advises Arriving 3.5 Hours Before Departure

Ryanair has advised customers that “Due to DAA staff shortages at Dublin Airport, passengers should arrive at least 3.5 hours before their scheduled departure time. Check-in Desks, Kiosks and Baggage Drop will be open 3.5 hours before departure.”.