Transatlantic Business Travel Specialist TakeTwo Launches in Ireland

TakeTwo Travel Solutions, an independent travel management company with operations in the UK and USA, has launched in Ireland. TakeTwo’s investment in Ireland creates opportunity to serve clients in North America, as well as throughout Europe.

TakeTwo’s entrance in the Irish market follows the acquisition of Cork-based CorporateTravel.ie in September 2019 by Eton Travel Group in the UK. The latter was subsequently acquired by Chris Thelen, CEO of TakeTwo in December 2021. Although TakeTwo and Eton Travel operate as separate entities in the UK, the expansion into Ireland will see CorporateTravel.ie rebrand as TakeTwo Ireland.

Travel industry veteran, Paul Sexton steps in as General Manager, Sexton and his team have plans for enhancing service options for clients in Ireland and across EMEA, as well as offering new technology solutions, specialist meetings and events services, with the support of Take Two’s global and transatlantic reach. TakeTwo also plan to build its team in Ireland with a recruitment drive, supporting employees in a new-age hybrid and homeworking working environment, giving them flexibility, and creating a better work/life balance.

Paul Sexton, General Manager TakeTwo Ireland.

Paul Sexton, General Manager of TakeTwo said: “I am delighted to see the launch of TakeTwo and am excited to be part of the company’s vision and expansion in Ireland. After 30 years in the travel industry, both in Ireland and Australia, I have seen many changes, but what has not changed is my commitment to the customer experience and focus on the traveller’s needs”.