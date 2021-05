Photo by Balazs Busznyak on Unsplash

Trainline Hails ‘First Signs of Recovery’

Ticket sales app Trainline has revealed that the pandemic sent it slumping to a hefty annual loss, but cheered signs that demand for rail travel is returning as lockdown lifts. It said the first quarter of its new financial year has seen the “first signs of recovery” as net ticket sales have risen with the return of non-essential travel across the UK.

