Trafalgar to launch women only tours

Trafalgar has developed its own series of Women’s Only Tours to meet increasing demand.

With a collection of 13 trips across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the tours have been curated specifically to provide women (and those who identify as women) a space to connect with female travellers from all over the world.

Some of the highlight experiences from this trip series include:

Iraq: Meeting the artisans of Iraq al-Amir Women’s Association – a small organisation in Amman, Jordan, which aims to empower local women by employing them to learn, make and sell foods and handicrafts.

Meeting the artisans of Iraq al-Amir Women’s Association – a small organisation in Amman, Jordan, which aims to empower local women by employing them to learn, make and sell foods and handicrafts. Italy: Learning about the ancient art of Umbrian weaving from Marta Cucchia, a fourth-generation weaver and one of the last to still produce Umbrian textile art using traditional looms and materials.

Learning about the ancient art of Umbrian weaving from Marta Cucchia, a fourth-generation weaver and one of the last to still produce Umbrian textile art using traditional looms and materials. Turkey: Baking bread with the most liberated women in the village of Demircidere and discovering why this farming village on the Kozak Plateau is regarded as one of Turkey’s most progressive communities.

Gavin Tollman, CEO of Trafalgar, said. “We have always been a champion of women in travel, with the majority of our leadership team female, supporting locally-female run businesses around the world and some of our first female travel directors still with us 42 years on. It was the obvious next step for us to offer women’s only departures – with 13 tours currently available to book.”

It’s also worth taking a look at the best of Egypt. Cruise the Nile past the temples of Luxor to Aswan. This voyage also visits the Sphinx, Pyramids and Tomb of Nobles. Prices range from €2,749 per person for a 10 day tour including direct flights from Dublin to Cairo.

To celebrate this trip series and in recognition of International Women’s Day, Trafalgar is offering 15% off select Women’s Only trips for the whole month of March. Contact Sunway Holidays for more information.