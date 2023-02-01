TPG Reveal a New Logo to Reflect their Enthusiasm for the Travel Trade

Travel Partners Group was founded in 2014 and since then, has become established as the leading supplier group to host trade events throughout Ireland.

Comprising of 10 Irish-based travel trade suppliers, the group hosts events with an emphasis on delivering news & information in a fun & informal way.

”The TPG supplier events are well known & respected by the Irish Travel Trade and our focus for 2023 moves from the old style roadshow format, to a new style agent appreciation event with an emphasis on networking and delivering news in a less formal, but equally memorable way” said Alan Sparling of ASM-Ireland

”We realised too that our logo had become dated and we wanted one which truly reflected our enthusiasm, energy and love for the travel trade. Travel agents are at the heart of our business and we love doing business with them, which our new logo reflects” commented Paul Manning of Hertz.

In addition to their agent appreciation events, TPG – Travel Partners Group will also communicate to the trade with a bi-monthly newsletter, the first of which is due out shortly.

Don’t forget to LIKE TPG on Facebook to be ready for some Valentine’s fun & love.