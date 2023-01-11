TPG Reshaping Agent Events for 2023

Travel Partners Group (TPG) is reshaping its upcoming Agent Appreciation Events for 2023.

TPG consists of a number of key travel industry suppliers including Bookabed, Amadeus, MSC Cruises, Irish Ferries, Blue Insurance, Turkish Airlines, Travel Focus, American Airlines, Discover Travel, Hertz and ASM Ireland.

“Travel Partners Group was formed 9 years ago and today TPG is a fluid group of 10 Irish-based suppliers. Our roadshows, table quizzes and boat trips have been a great success over the years and this year, our renamed ‘Agent Appreciation Events’ will have an emphasis on informative casual gatherings with bagsful of fun & entertainment thrown in,” commented Alan Sparling of ASM Ireland.

He added: “We are additionally producing a bi-monthly trade e-brochure to share snippets of news from each supplier & sponsor. And to further stay informed, TPG has their Facebook page www.facebook.com/groups/TPG.IE where we share our latest news & offers.”

The following dates & events are booked for 2023 with invites coming in due course:

14th May – TPG & Irish Ferries Mega Fam Trip Dublin – Holyhead with lots of surprises

15th Jun – TPG are at the stunning Sky Bar in Clancy’s of Cork with a fun event planned

7th Sep – TPG have reserved MS Corrib Princess for our legendary Galway Boat Party & BBQ

14th Sep – TPG return to The Imperial Hotel Dundalk with a new format event that will inspire