TPG Concludes its Autumn Roadshow with a Super Event in Dundalk

After the highly successful and well-attended Travel Partners Group roadshow in Galway last week, the TPG suppliers held their final event of the year at the Ivy Room of the Imperial Hotel in Dundalk last night.

Over 20 agents from seven travel agencies attended the event in Dundalk and were warmly welcomed by Alan Sparling (ASM -Ireland). Great food and beverages were served, followed by updates from all 10 suppliers and concluded with a quiz with some lovely prizes including gifts from Clarins, Nuxe, Joe Malone & Amazon, to name just a few.

‘Nothing beats meeting our agents in an informal face-to-face setting and we are gratified by the extremely positive agent feedback after each of our events’ said Alan Sparling.

Plans are already in place to ensure the proactive Travel Partners Group create new innovations & ideas for 2023 and agents are going to love what they see.