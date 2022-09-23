SEARCH
HomeNewsTPG Concludes its Autumn Roadshow with a Super Event in Dundalk
News

TPG Concludes its Autumn Roadshow with a Super Event in Dundalk

Emer Roche
By Emer Roche
0
5

After the highly successful and well-attended Travel Partners Group roadshow in Galway last week, the TPG suppliers held their final event of the year at the Ivy Room of the Imperial Hotel in Dundalk last night.

Over 20 agents from seven travel agencies attended the event in Dundalk and were warmly welcomed by Alan Sparling (ASM -Ireland). Great food and beverages were served, followed by updates from all 10 suppliers and concluded with a quiz with some lovely prizes including gifts from Clarins, Nuxe, Joe Malone & Amazon, to name just a few.

‘Nothing beats meeting our agents in an informal face-to-face setting and we are gratified by the extremely positive agent feedback after each of our events’ said Alan Sparling.

Plans are already in place to ensure the proactive Travel Partners Group create new innovations & ideas for 2023 and agents are going to love what they see.

Emer Roche
Emer Roche
Emer has over 10 years experience working for Irish magazines, supplements, websites and creative agencies. She’s written features for U Magazine, Image Magazine and theheyday.ie, across a range of subjects such as women’s interest, travel, culture, news and interviews. She also has a portfolio of commercial writing for creative agencies, such as RTE.ie and Originate Creative. Emer is a Dublin native with part of her heart in Ardmore, County Waterford. She lives in Dublin 7 with her husband, two kids, dog and cat.
Previous articleHong Kong Scraps Quarantine for International Arrivals

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie