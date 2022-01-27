SEARCH
HomeNewsTPG Announce Roadshow Dates Across Ireland for 2022
News

TPG Announce Roadshow Dates Across Ireland for 2022

By Shane Cullen
0
10

Travel Partners Group has announced their four-date roadshow scheduled for 2022.

  • Waterford – Dooleys Hotel on Thursday, 5 May 
  • Cork – Clancys Bar on Thursday, 19 May
  • Ballinasloe – Shearwater Hotel on Thursday, 8 Sept
  • Dundalk – Imperial Hotel on Thursday, 22 Sept

Alan Sparling commented on behalf of Travel Partners Group, “Our last roadshow took place in Waterford during March 2020 and we look forward to re-commencing our events back in The Deise this May. Cork, Galway & Dundalk will follow and we promise to deliver an informative & fun-filled evening, which agents have become accustomed to with TPG”

TPG consists of a number of key travel industry suppliers including: Bookabed, Amadeus, MSC Cruises, Irish Ferries, Blue Insurance and ASM Ireland.

Mr Sparling added “Watch out too, for exciting news we have about new suppliers coming on board”

Invites will follow, but TPG suggests why not mark the date in your diaries.

Shane Cullen
Shane Cullen has been managing director of a media production studio for nearly 20 years working on projects for a global clientele. He has worked in the travel industry for over a decade and as a travel journalist since 2015. He is passionate about travel, film & photography. He also has a keen interest in emerging technology.
Previous articleITTN meets with Pere Granados, Mayor of Salou

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Logo
@ittn.ie
1,427 Followers
Follow

Must Read

© ITTN.ie